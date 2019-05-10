Loading articles...

National employment numbers for April from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at April employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.7 per cent (5.8)

Employment rate: 62.1 per cent (61.9)

Participation rate: 65.9 per cent (65.7)

Number unemployed: 1,158,700 (1,157,200)

Number working: 19,029,100 (18,922,600)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.3 per cent (10.7)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.2)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.7 per cent (4.7)

The Canadian Press

