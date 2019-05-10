Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mavis Staples throws a party at Apollo Theater
by The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 5:45 am EDT
Singer Mavis Staples, left, and Jon Batiste perform at the Apollo Theater to celebrate the release of her new album "We Get By," on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK — Mavis Staples, two months shy of her 80th birthday, threw a party at the Apollo Theater.
The singer known for such hits as “I’ll Take You There” was joined Thursday night by David Byrne, Norah Jones among other musical guests and by a capacity crowd that stood throughout the nearly 90-minute show and at one point sang her happy birthday. Staples turns 80 on July 10 and is celebrating with shows around the world. She also has a new album, “We Get By,” coming out in two weeks.
With enthusiasm to be envied at any age, Staples told stories, joked with the audience and at times pumped her fists and danced in place as she performed “I’ll Take You There,” ”The Weight” and a mix of rock and gospel songs.
The Associated Press
