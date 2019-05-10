Man accused of killing 4 people in Fredericton shooting spree returns to court

FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick man accused of murdering four people, including two police officers, in a shooting spree last August was back in a Fredericton courtroom Friday.

Matthew Raymond is charged with the first-degree murders of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

Friday’s appearance was for a pre-trial conference to allow the lawyers and judges to address any issues in advance of trial, however there is a ban on publication of details.

Raymond sat quietly in the courtroom Friday. He has a greying beard and wore orange, jail-issued clothing.

A voir dire, or hearing to deal with the admissibility of evidence at trial, is scheduled to begin June 17.

Eight weeks have been set aside for the trial in the Court of Queen’s Bench starting Sept. 30.

Justice Fred Ferguson said Raymond won’t enter a plea until he appears before a jury.

Ferguson said findings of an assessment to determine if Raymond can be found criminally responsible for what happened will remain sealed.

The 48-year-old Raymond was previously found fit to stand trial.

The Crown took the case to the Court of Queens Bench with a direct indictment, which means there will be no preliminary hearing.

Raymond is accused of firing a long gun from his apartment window, killing the two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip on Aug. 10. Police allege Raymond shot the two officers as they responded to the scene.

The Canadian Press