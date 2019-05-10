Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Libya rescues more than 200 Europe-bound migrants off coast
by The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 8:53 am EDT
CAIRO — Libya’s navy says it has rescued 213 Europe-bound African and Arab migrants off the Mediterranean coast.
The navy released a statement online on Friday saying its coast guard came to the aid of two rubber boats that had sailed separately on May 8. One of the two boats was carrying 88 men, 12 women and seven children. The second boat carried the remaining 106.
The statement says the migrants — nationals of several Arab and African countries — were handed over to Libya’s police after having received humanitarian and medical aid.
Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe after the uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.
Libyan authorities have stepped up efforts to stem the flow of migrants, with European assistance.
