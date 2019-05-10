Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
by The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 2:48 pm EDT
NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of May 13.
Avantor – Radnor, Pa., 154 million shares, priced $18-$21, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol AVTR. Business: LBO’d provider of laboratory supplies and services.
Fastly – San Francisco, 11.3 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by BofA Merrill Lynch/Citi. Proposed NYSE symbol FSLY. Business: Provides an optimized content delivery network to increase website data speeds.
Luckin Coffee – Xiamen, China, 30 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by Credit Suisse/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LK. Business: Chinese coffee retailer offering pick-up and delivery via a moblile app.
PIMCO Mortgage Trust – Newport Beach, Calif., 50 million shares, priced at $20, managed by Credit Suisse/BofA Merrill Lynch. Proposed NYSE PMTG. Business: Newly formed residential mortgage REIT managed by PIMCO.