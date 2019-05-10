Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hungary stems migrant flow, but issue remains big in EU vote
by Pablo Gorondi, The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 3:21 am EDT
In this photo taken Monday, April 8, 2019, a warning sign is attached to a fence at Hungary's border with Serbia near the village Asotthalom, Hungary. With a campaign centered on stopping immigration, Hungary's ruling Fidesz party is expected to continue its dominance in the European Parliament election at the end of May. While Hungary has been practically closed to immigrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa since Prime Minister Viktor Orban had border fences built in 2015, he continues to warn voters about the threat of a "migrant invasion" that would put at risk Europe's Christian culture. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
ASOTTHALOM, Hungary — Hundreds of migrants a day streamed through the southern Hungarian village of Asotthalom on their way to Western Europe in 2015. Today there are almost none. That doesn’t mean the issue has gone away.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing Fidesz party have campaigned almost exclusively on anti-immigration policies and it remains a hot topic in this village too.
Mayor Laszlo Torczkai, who is critical of government corruption and some of Orban’s economic policies, still appreciates the border fence that Orban built to stop migrants from entering the country. Torczkai says: “On this we agree — migration must be stopped.”
Fidesz could win as many as 14 of Hungary’s 21 seats in the European Parliament. No other party in Hungary is expected to get more than three.