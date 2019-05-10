Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hong Kong reports African swine fever case
by The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 10:12 pm EDT
HONG KONG — A case of African swine fever has been detected in a Hong Kong slaughterhouse, prompting the culling of all 6,000 pigs at the facility.
Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said in a statement Friday that the incurable virus was found in a single pig imported from a farm in Guangdong province in mainland China, where the monthslong outbreak has devastated herds.
Pork is China’s staple meat and its price and availability is considered a matter of national concern.
Chan says the culling was necessary so that “thorough cleansing and also disinfection could be conducted.”
She said the territory’s fresh pork supply would be reduced in the near future.
The disease cannot be transmitted to humans and Chan says well-cooked pork is safe for consumption.
