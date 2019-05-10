GO train fare evaders costing Metrolinx $15M

Go train fare evaders are costing Metrolinx upwards of $15-million a year, according to a new report.

That’s more than three times what the company thought it was losing.

The report found that riders who deliberately don’t tap their Presto cards are accounting for about three-per-cent of all GO passengers — not the 1.1 per cent that had previously been estimated.

In an effort to curb some of this costly behaviour, Metrolinx will be adding another 12 enforcement officers starting in June.

They hope to reduce fare evasion by 25 per cent this year, which would cut losses by $3.75 million.

The complete report will be presented to Metrolinx at a meeting next week.

