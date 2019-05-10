Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
GO train fare evaders costing Metrolinx $15M
by Kevin Misener and News Staff
Posted May 10, 2019 7:31 am EDT
Last Updated May 10, 2019 at 7:33 am EDT
File photo of a GO train. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve White
Go train fare evaders are costing Metrolinx upwards of $15-million a year, according to a new report.
That’s more than three times what the company thought it was losing.
The report found that riders who deliberately don’t tap their Presto cards are accounting for about three-per-cent of all GO passengers — not the 1.1 per cent that had previously been estimated.
In an effort to curb some of this costly behaviour, Metrolinx will be adding another 12 enforcement officers starting in June.
They hope to reduce fare evasion by 25 per cent this year, which would cut losses by $3.75 million.
The complete report will be presented to Metrolinx at a meeting next week.
Click here to read the report.
