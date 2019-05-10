Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
For 'Breakthrough' star, a chance to keep heritage on-screen
by Sigal Ratner-Arias, The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 12:03 pm EDT
This image released by 20th Century Fox shows, from left, Chrissy Metz, Marcel Ruiz and Josh Lucas in a scene from "Breakthrough." (Allen Fraser/20th Century Fox via AP)
NEW YORK — As a young actor in Hollywood Marcel Ruiz has a clear goal: He wants to keep representing Puerto Ricans and Latinos like himself on screen.
The 15-year-old stars opposite Chrissy Metz in “Breakthrough,” a faith-based film that has earned more than $33 million in its first three weeks of release.
Ruiz says with every role, he tries to represent his culture.
It’s something he learned in part from the legendary Rita Moreno, who for three years played his grandmother in the now cancelled Netflix series “One Day at a Time.”
Ruiz expressed his frustration about the cancellation “not only for all the people involved in the show, but also the fans.”
He says by now it should be standard for a Latino family to be shown in a major television series.
Sigal Ratner-Arias, The Associated Press
