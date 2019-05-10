Loading articles...

Flying high: Drake unveils mammoth new plane

Last Updated May 10, 2019 at 5:43 pm EDT

Instagram screengrab/@champagnepapi

Drake has a new ride, and it will be pretty hard to miss.

The Toronto rapper unveiled his new plane on Instagram Friday.

The Boeing 767, dubbed Air Drake, has a customized interior with couches, TV’s, and reportedly houses two bedrooms.

The exterior of the plane has the rapper’s signature owl logo on the side, and his 6ix-god praying hands on the tail.

 

Drake partnered with Canadian airline Cargojet to make his sky-high dreams a reality.

“Supporting home grown businesses has always been a top priority of mine, so when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company I was honored to do so,” Drake said in a release.

There’s no word on how much the plane cost.

