Flying high: Drake unveils mammoth new plane
by News Staff
Posted May 10, 2019 5:32 pm EDT
Last Updated May 10, 2019 at 5:43 pm EDT
Instagram screengrab/@champagnepapi
Drake has a new ride, and it will be pretty hard to miss.
The Toronto rapper unveiled his new plane on Instagram Friday.
The Boeing 767, dubbed Air Drake, has a customized interior with couches, TV’s, and reportedly houses two bedrooms.
The exterior of the plane has the rapper’s signature owl logo on the side, and his 6ix-god praying hands on the tail.
Drake partnered with Canadian airline Cargojet to make his sky-high dreams a reality.
“Supporting home grown businesses has always been a top priority of mine, so when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company I was honored to do so,” Drake said in a release.
There’s no word on how much the plane cost.
