Florida official, businessman arrested in extortion plot
by The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 4:29 pm EDT
PALM BAY, Fla. — A former deputy city manager and a local businessman on Florida’s Space Coast are accused of plotting to place cameras in a house where they could capture a councilman having sex with prostitutes as well as plotting to plant drugs on another councilman.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday that the goal was to extort the councilmen to vote according to their wishes.
Former Palm Bay Deputy City Manager David Isnardi is facing attempted extortion and conspiracy charges. Businessman Jose Aguiar is facing racketeering and conspiracy charges.
According to an arrest affidavit, the men plotted to place cameras inside a home that had become a social hub for officials.
Aguiar had no attorney listed in online records. An attorney for Isnardi says he is pleading not guilty.
The Associated Press
