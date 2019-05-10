Five taken to hospital after plane, fuel truck collide at Pearson airport

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A spokesperson for Jazz Aviation says five people were taken to hospital after a fuel truck collided with a plane on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson airport this morning.

Debra Williams says of the three crew members and two passengers who were hospitalized, four have since been released. She gave no more details about the person who remains in hospital.

Earlier in the day, a spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which operates Pearson, said three people suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Beverly MacDonald wrote in an email that an arriving Air Canada Jazz plane collided with a Menzies fuel truck at 1:36 a.m.

The aircraft was evacuated and passengers were allowed to leave the airport.

MacDonald says the incident had no impact on airport operations.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press