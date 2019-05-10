Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Father of bombing victim set for church where she died
by The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 10:36 am EDT
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2013, file photo, Chris and Maxine McNair, the parents of of Denise McNair, watch as the sculpture is revealed at the unveiling ceremony for "The Four Little Girls," a sculpture memorial honoring Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley in Birmingham, Ala. Chris McNair, the father of one of four young girls killed in the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was 93. (AP Photo/Hal Yeager, File)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The funeral for one of the first black members of the Alabama Legislature will be held in the same church where his daughter died in a racist bombing in 1963.
A service for Chris McNair will be held May 17 at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.
McNair’s daughter, Denise McNair, was among four black girls killed when Ku Klux Klansmen bombed the church on Sept. 15, 1963.
A surviving daughter, Lisa McNair, said Friday her father planned his funeral and wanted it held at the church. She says he appreciated the historical significance of the church.
Chris McNair became one of the first African-American members of Alabama’s Legislature since Reconstruction when he was elected in 1973. He died Wednesday at age 93.
The Associated Press
