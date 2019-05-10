Father of bombing victim set for church where she died

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The funeral for one of the first black members of the Alabama Legislature will be held in the same church where his daughter died in a racist bombing in 1963.

A service for Chris McNair will be held May 17 at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.

McNair’s daughter, Denise McNair, was among four black girls killed when Ku Klux Klansmen bombed the church on Sept. 15, 1963.

A surviving daughter, Lisa McNair, said Friday her father planned his funeral and wanted it held at the church. She says he appreciated the historical significance of the church.

Chris McNair became one of the first African-American members of Alabama’s Legislature since Reconstruction when he was elected in 1973. He died Wednesday at age 93.

The Associated Press