Teen dead, 2 males injured in Brimley and McNicoll crash

Last Updated May 10, 2019 at 6:05 am EDT

Emergency crews on scene after a fatal crash on Brimley Road near McNicoll Avenue on May 10, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A 16-year-old boy is dead and two other males are injured after a car went off the road and hit a pole in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to Brimley Road near McNicoll Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The teenage driver suffered critical injuries and died in hospital. The two passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The area is closed to traffic.

