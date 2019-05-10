Driver spotted with wood protruding from open doors on QEW arrested

A driver spotted carrying a load of wood in a four-door Sedan with the rear doors of the car wide open and the wood stretching across the width of the car has been taken into custody in Hamilton.

The driver triggered a lot of double-takes on the QEW near the Burlington Skyway last week.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the 42-year-old man from Hamilton is likely facing several charges connected to the QEW incident. He is also facing a charge in connection with two alleged break and enters.

Hamilton police say they were able to link the car in the viral video to an alleged theft back in April.

Investigators say a man and woman were spotted on video driving the vehicle inside a compound on Brockley Drive and prying the gate open on April 13. They allegedly stole 1000 pounds of bulk steel with an estimate value of $3000.

On April 22, they allegedly tried to gain entry to the same compound but failed.

After seeing the video, they were able to determine where the vehicle was and seized the 1991 red Chevrolet Lumina from an address in Hamilton.

At the time of the video release, Schmidt said the driver was likely breaking several laws.

“This is dangerous,” he said. “This is an over-width, careless driving, insecure load … you are compromising the vehicle safety, you can’t see outside your mirrors when you’re looking out the side mirrors as well … lots of issues to be addressed.”

The video was posted on Facebook by David Fafinski.

It shows the back doors creeping into the other lanes and the car’s trunk propped open.