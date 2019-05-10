Cherry blossoms hit peak bloom at High Park

Springtime would not be complete without the beloved cherry blossoms that grace Toronto each year.

The festival at High Park started last weekend, but the trees hit peak bloom on Friday – the best time to grab a picture of them.

If you do plan on heading down to snap a photo, make sure to leave your car behind as non-essential vehicles won’t be allowed at the park during the week-long festival.

The peak is expected to last three to 10 days so it’s a great place to celebrate with your mom on Mother’s Day this Sunday.

Cherry blossom trees are also in other locations across the city, click here for a list.