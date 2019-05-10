Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cherry blossoms hit peak bloom at High Park
by News Staff
Posted May 10, 2019 4:44 pm EDT
Last Updated May 10, 2019 at 4:46 pm EDT
Cherry blossom trees reached peak bloom on Friday at High Park. 680 NEWS/Mark Douglas
Springtime would not be complete without the beloved cherry blossoms that grace Toronto each year.
The festival at High Park started last weekend, but the trees hit peak bloom on Friday – the best time to grab a picture of them.
If you do plan on heading down to snap a photo, make sure to leave your car behind as non-essential vehicles won’t be allowed at the park during the week-long festival.
The peak is expected to last three to 10 days so it’s a great place to celebrate with your mom on Mother’s Day this Sunday.
Cherry blossom trees are also in other locations across the city,
click here for a list.
