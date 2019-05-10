Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Economy adds a record 106,500 jobs in April, unemployment rate dips
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2019 8:41 am EDT
Last Updated May 10, 2019 at 8:49 am EDT
Signage marks the Statistics Canada offiices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s economy is reporting its biggest one-month employment surge since 1976, when the government started collecting comparable data.
Statistics Canada says the labour market added 106,500 jobs in April, the bulk of which were full time.
The increase helped drop the unemployment rate to 5.7 per cent last month, down from 5.8 per cent in March.
The labour market has seen strong employment numbers since mid-2016 and has remained a bright spot for an economy that has struggled in other areas — to the point it almost stalled over the winter.
Employment grew 0.6 per cent with the April increase, which was the highest proportional monthly expansion since 1994.
A closer look at the April numbers reveals the overall gain was driven by the creation of 73,000 full-time jobs and 83,800 positions in the private sector.
