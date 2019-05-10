Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Barge collision spills gasoline in Houston Ship Channel
by The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 9:06 pm EDT
BAYPORT, Texas — Multiple vessels have collided in the Houston Ship Channel, spilling an unknown volume of a toxic gasoline product and forcing the partial closure of the commercial waterway.
The U.S. Coast Guard says a 755-foot tanker collided with a tugboat pushing two barges near Bayport, Texas, on Friday afternoon, capsizing one of the barges and damaging another. No injuries have been reported.
The Coast Guard says each barge was carrying an estimated 25,000 barrels of reformate and that an unknown volume of the gasoline product spilled.
Port Houston spokeswoman Lisa Ashley says reformate is colorless, flammable and toxic to aquatic life.
Fire and oil spill response boats arrived at the site of the collision, and air monitoring was being conducted along the shoreline.
The Associated Press
