Animal rights group asks Noem to rethink Rushmore fireworks
by The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 5:56 pm EDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — An animal rights group is asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to reconsider her decision to blow off fireworks at Mount Rushmore for the Fourth of July celebration in 2020.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said Friday that its president sent a letter to Noem suggesting she consider replacing the fireworks with a drone show. The letter from Ingrid Newkirk said fireworks can scare animals and start wildfires, among other hazards.
Newkirk said drone shows are safer and don’t cause pollution.
Noem announced earlier this week that fireworks will return to the national monument for the first time since 2009. They were discontinued due to increased fire concerns in the Black Hills National Forest.
A spokesman for Noem did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
The Associated Press
