Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Alaska school employees reject district contract proposals
by The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 12:12 am EDT
KENAI, Alaska — Two Alaska school employee associations have rejected contract proposals from their district.
The Peninsula Clarion reported Wednesday that the Kenai Peninsula Education Association and the Kenai Peninsula Support Association rejected the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s latest proposals Wednesday.
A district spokesperson says another bargaining session is scheduled for Monday.
Negotiations have continued throughout the past year between the school district in southern Alaska, the education association representing teachers and the support association for non-tenured teachers and support personnel.
A previous agreement remains in use for employees without contracts.
Negotiators say employees want to reduce their share of health care costs and the district’s proposals did not meet their needs.
The school district’s proposals for each association were based on an arbitrator’s recommendations presented in an April report.
___
Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com