75 years later, French 'HistoPad' offers new view of D-Day

In this Friday, April 26, 2019 photo, visitors browse the D-Day displays at the The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, in Dayton, Ohio. French-developed technology making its U.S. debut this month will allow new views of the D-Day invasion 75 years ago that began the liberation of France and helped end World War II. The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton begins its D-Day commemorations May 13 with military-veteran paratroopers dropping from a vintage plane flying overhead, new exhibits and movies about the June 6, 1944, attack on heavily fortified German positions guarding the coastline. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio — French and American teams are working together again on a D-Day project, this time to allow some virtual time travel back to that decisive moment in world history.

Visitors to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Ohio can use French-developed tablet technology when the museum begins its commemorations of D-Day on Monday.

Events include paratroopers dropping from a vintage plane flying overhead and showings of movies about the June 6, 1944, assault that helped end World War II.

Tablets called HistoPads let users to contrast current views of historic sites with detailed re-creations of them, enhanced in this case with video footage, photos and maps from 1944.

This will be the first U.S. site for HistoPads.

Dan Sewell, The Associated Press



