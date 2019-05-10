Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 production companies boycott Georgia after abortion ban
by The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 2:52 pm EDT
ATLANTA — Executives from three production companies say they won’t film in Georgia because of the state’s “heartbeat” abortion ban.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports they include David Simon of Blown Deadline, Christine Vachon of Killer Films and Mark Duplass of Duplass Brothers Productions.
The boycotts aren’t likely to have an immediate effect because the companies don’t regularly work in Georgia.
Killer Films and Duplass Brothers Productions specialize in independent films. Simon’s company has produced HBO series he’s known for such as “The Wire.”
The Georgia law will ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. Critics say it’s unconstitutional and have vowed to sue.
The Motion Picture Association of America represents major studios and is taking a wait-and-see approach. It said in a statement it was continuing to monitor developments.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com
The Associated Press
