Loading articles...

1 man stabbed near Eglinton West

Last Updated May 10, 2019 at 11:10 pm EDT

File photo of a Toronto Police cruiser. CITYNEWS

One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed near Eglinton West.

Toronto police were called to Eglinton and Winnett Avenues just after 10 p.m.

Paramedics transported a man believed to be in his mid-20s in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

No suspect description has been made available.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.