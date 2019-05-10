Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 injured after shots fired at vehicle near Greektown
by News Staff
Posted May 10, 2019 10:45 pm EDT
Last Updated May 10, 2019 at 10:53 pm EDT
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
One male has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after reports of a shooting near Greektown.
Police say they were called to Danforth and Chester Avenues just after 10 p.m. on Friday.
One man in his 30s was found with gunshot wounds and to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Early reports indicate someone in one vehicle was shooting at another person in another vehicle and a collision between four cars happened as a result of the shooting.
Shortly after, police received a call about a shooting at Castle Frank subway station a few kilometres away. One damaged vehicle was located with a firearm in it. No one was injured in this incident.
Investigators are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.
Trains are not stopping at Chester or Castle Frank station on Line 2 due to police activity.
