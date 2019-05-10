1 injured after shots fired at vehicle near Greektown

One male has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after reports of a shooting near Greektown.

Police say they were called to Danforth and Chester Avenues just after 10 p.m. on Friday.

One man in his 30s was found with gunshot wounds and to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Early reports indicate someone in one vehicle was shooting at another person in another vehicle and a collision between four cars happened as a result of the shooting.

Shortly after, police received a call about a shooting at Castle Frank subway station a few kilometres away. One damaged vehicle was located with a firearm in it. No one was injured in this incident.

Investigators are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Trains are not stopping at Chester or Castle Frank station on Line 2 due to police activity.