Woman convicted of keeping Sri Lankan national as 'slave'
by The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 5:42 pm EDT
CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey woman has been convicted of forcing a Sri Lankan national to work for her for nine years without pay and even marry her so she could stay in the country.
A federal jury convicted Alia Imad Faleh Al Hunaity on Thursday of forced labour, harbouring an alien for financial gain and forced marriage. The forced labour count carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.
Prosecutors alleged Al Hunaity brought the woman to the U.S. in 2009 and forced her to overstay her visa. They say Al Hunaity forced the woman to clean her house and care for her children.
They also presented evidence that Al Hunaity forced the victim to marry her so the victim could obtain legal residence.
Sentencing is scheduled for September.
The Associated Press
