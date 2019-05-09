Trump to nominate Shanahan for top Pentagon post

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
by Robert Burns And Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 4:13 pm EDT
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan speaks with the media as he waits for the arrival of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Pentagon in Washington. President Donald Trump on May 9, said he will nominate Shanahan to be his second secretary of defense. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will nominate Patrick Shanahan to be his second secretary of defence.
The former Boeing executive has been leading the Pentagon as acting secretary since Jan. 1, a highly unusual arrangement for arguably the most sensitive Cabinet position.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said “Shanahan has proven over the last several months that he is beyond qualified to lead the Department of Defence, and he will continue to do an excellent job.”
Shanahan, who is 56, has a depth of experience in the defence industry but little in government.
He replaced former Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, a retired Marine general, who quit in December after clashing with Trump over the president’s call to withdraw American troops from Syria.
