Toronto visits Philadelphia with 3-2 series lead

The Toronto Raptors can close out their Eastern Conference semifinal with a win tonight in Philadelphia.

Toronto heads into the game with a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series after a dominant 125-89 rout of the 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.

The Raptors have played in one Conference final in franchise history, losing to Cleveland during the 2015-2016 season.

Bottom Line

The 76ers have gone 31-10 at home. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the league with 47.8 rebounds, led by Joel Embiid averaging 13.6.

The Raptors have gone 36-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 55-18 when scoring more than 100 points.

Top performers

Butler has averaged 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the 76ers. Embiid has averaged 18.4 points and added 9.2 rebounds while shooting 39.0 per cent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Kawhi Leonard has averaged 31.2 points and collected 8.2 rebounds while shooting 57.4 per cent over the last 10 games for Toronto. Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 8.7 assists while scoring 14.2 points per game.

During the playoffs

Raptors: Averaging 105 points, 41.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95 points on 40.6 per cent shooting.

76ers: Averaging 110.2 points, 48.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 43.4 per cent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: day to day (upper respiratory infection).

Raptors Injuries: Chris Boucher: out (back spasms), OG Anunoby: out (appendix).