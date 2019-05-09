Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto man who killed his wife, stuffed body in suitcase to be sentenced
by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Posted May 9, 2019 5:13 am EDT
Last Updated May 9, 2019 at 5:51 am EDT
A Toronto man who brutally murdered his wife and stuffed her body in a suitcase in an effort to hide his crime is scheduled to be sentenced today.
Neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji, 43, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Elana Fric Shamji, a well-respected family doctor.
Court heard Fric Shamji served her husband with divorce papers two days before he attacked her, broke her neck and ribs, and choked her to death as their three children slept nearby.
Her mother told court at
Wednesday’s sentencing hearing that Shamji destroyed their entire family, leaving them heartbroken and filled with rage.
A second-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.
The Crown and defence are both asking the court to set the parole ineligibility period for Shamji at 14 years.
