Texas boy dies after being impaled on swimming pool's fence
by The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 8:14 am EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth say no criminal charges will be filed in the death of an 11-year-old boy who was impaled as he climbed over an iron fence surrounding an apartment complex’s swimming pool.
Fort Worth police say a group of children climbed the fence to get into a locked swimming pool Monday night. According to police, the children scattered and climbed over the fence when a security guard told them to leave.
Police say one of the children, 11-year-old Jean Pierre Mwenge, lost his footing and was impaled while climbing over the 6-foot (1.8-meter) fence, which had spikes at the top.
Fort Worth Police Officer Bradley Perez tells the Star-Telegram that the death is considered “an extremely unfortunate accident” and no charges are expected.
The Associated Press
