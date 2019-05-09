York police to provide update in prom after-party fatal shooting

York regional police are expected to provide an update in the fatal shooting of a teenager at a prom after-party in Whitchurch-Stouffville Thursday morning.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued Wednesday for Jahdea Paterson, 18, of Toronto, who is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Rizwaan Abookbabar Wadee, 18.

Wadee was killed last Friday at a party at an Airbnb rental on Bloomington Road just after 4 a.m.

He was a high school student at Maple High School, according to the York Region District School Board. The prom after-party was for students who attended Bill Crothers Secondary School in Markham.

The update is expected at 10 a.m.