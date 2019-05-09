Loading articles...

York police to provide update in prom after-party fatal shooting

Last Updated May 9, 2019 at 8:19 am EDT

Stouffville shooting victim Rizwaan Wadee. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

York regional police are expected to provide an update in the fatal shooting of a teenager at a prom after-party in Whitchurch-Stouffville Thursday morning.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued Wednesday for Jahdea Paterson, 18, of Toronto, who is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Rizwaan Abookbabar Wadee, 18.

Wadee was killed last Friday at a party at an Airbnb rental on Bloomington Road just after 4 a.m.

He was a high school student at Maple High School, according to the York Region District School Board. The prom after-party was for students who attended Bill Crothers Secondary School in Markham.

The update is expected at 10 a.m.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.