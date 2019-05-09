Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Special Olympics coach charged with raping disabled athlete
by The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 2:30 pm EDT
READING, Pa. — A former coach for a county Special Olympics soccer team is going to trial on charges of raping a player with intellectual disabilities.
The Reading Eagle reports Michael Sheldon was ordered held without bail after a preliminary hearing Thursday.
He was charged in March with assaulting the 24-year-old man at Sheldon’s apartment July 15.
The victim told investigators that he rebuffed Sheldon’s advances and that Sheldon sexually assaulted him after he fell asleep.
Police say the 28-year-old Sheldon threatened to take away the victim’s Special Olympics involvement after the man reported the assault.
A spokeswoman with the Special Olympics of Berks County says Sheldon was suspended after he was charged.
A call seeking comment from Sheldon’s public defender wasn’t returned.
Information from: Reading Eagle, http://www.readingeagle.com/
The Associated Press
