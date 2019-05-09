Singapore reportedly criminalizes publication of fake news

Singapore reportedly has passed a law criminalizing publication of fake news and allowing the government to block and order the removal of such content.

The Strait Times reports the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill passed Wednesday night by a vote of 72-9 with three abstaining.

The law bans falsehoods that are prejudicial to Singapore or likely to influence elections and requires service providers to remove such content or allows the government to block it. Offenders could face a jail term of up to 10 years and hefty fines.

Opponents in Parliament have said it gives government ministers too much power to determine what was false and broadly defined public interest.

The Associated Press