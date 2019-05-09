Loading articles...

Police: Suspects in ski masks kidnap baby in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities in western North Carolina say a 7-week-old baby girl has been kidnapped by a man and a woman who were wearing ski masks.

Asheville police tweeted that the baby was kidnapped on Thursday in Biltmore Park, a mixed-use area that has retail stores. Police say a car believed to have been used in the abduction was found in adjacent Henderson County.

According to investigators, the baby was last seen wearing a pink onesie with horizontal white stripes.

Authorities say the suspects both have thin builds. They said the woman has black hair and the man has red hair.

The Associated Press

