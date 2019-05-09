Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Suspects in ski masks kidnap baby in North Carolina
by The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 8:19 pm EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities in western North Carolina say a 7-week-old baby girl has been kidnapped by a man and a woman who were wearing ski masks.
Asheville police tweeted that the baby was kidnapped on Thursday in Biltmore Park, a mixed-use area that has retail stores. Police say a car believed to have been used in the abduction was found in adjacent Henderson County.
According to investigators, the baby was last seen wearing a pink onesie with horizontal white stripes.
Authorities say the suspects both have thin builds. They said the woman has black hair and the man has red hair.
The Associated Press
