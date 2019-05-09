Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Moscow police detain Pussy Riot member, 6 others
by The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 10:16 am EDT
Moscow police have detained a member of the Pussy Riot protest group for the second time in a month and a Russian official says he expects she will face drug charges.
Veronika Nikulshina, one of the four members of the collective who were jailed last year for a protest at the World Cup soccer final, was taken by police on Wednesday. Group member Pyotr Verzilov said on Twitter that six other acquaintances of hers also have been arrested, including some with no ties to Pussy Riot.
The Interfax news agency on Thursday cited Public Observer Commission member Yevgeny Yenikeev as saying the drug charges were likely to be heard on Friday. Nikulshina faces 15 days in jail if convicted.
Nikulshina also was detained in mid-April, but freed in a few hours without charge.
The Associated Press
