Malaysian PM says no timetable for handing over power
by The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 1:59 am EDT
A reporter photographs a large portrait of Mahathir Mohamad at the Perdana Foundation in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Mahathir reiterates that he is an interim prime minister and will stick to his promise to hand over to his successor Anwar Ibrahim. Mahathir told foreign journalists at a briefing to mark his government's first anniversary in power that they will next focus on bolstering the economy after moves to combat corruption and fix the country's finances in the past year. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — A year after his election victory, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has defended his government’s record but gave no timetable for handing over power to his successor Anwar Ibrahim.
Mahathir says there were hiccups in pushing through some reforms because of insufficient support in Parliament for the required constitutional changes.
The 93-year-old Mahathir has said he needed two years to fix the country’s problems after ousting a scandal-plagued government. Uncertainties over the timing of the handover rattled some investors who fear it could disrupt the economy.
Mahathir told foreign journalists Thursday that he is an “interim prime minister” but there was no fixed period for him to leave. He says the transition will be smooth as any changes by Anwar will “not be radical.”