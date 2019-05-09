House votes to block Trump's eased health coverage rules

WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House has voted to prevent the Trump administration from easing health care coverage rules required by President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Under guidance the administration issued last year, states might allow insurers to offer low-cost, low-coverage policies that could deny coverage for people with pre-existing medical conditions. Democrats say that by blocking that language, Thursday’s bill would protect patients with pre-existing conditions.

Republicans and administration officials say they’re committed to protecting people with pre-existing medical problems and say the guidance did not erode those protections. That fight was a major issue during last year’s elections, when Democrats captured House control.

The legislation is mostly about positioning for 2020 elections. It has no chance of clearing the Republican-led Senate or getting President Donald Trump’s signature.

Alan Fram, The Associated Press