Food waste in Canada is staggering. But is it our fault?
Posted May 9, 2019 5:13 am EDT
We waste enough food every year in Canada to feed a second country. The scope of the problem has finally been measured and it’s immense. But food waste is not what you probably think it is.
How do we track the quantity of food we waste and, more importantly, figure out where it gets wasted? How can we begin to redirect some of that food to people who need it? Are we part of the problem, or is that produce you bought in bulk and let spoil in the fridge nothing more than a drop in the bucket?
GUEST: Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
iTunes or Google Play.
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
