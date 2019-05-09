Food waste in Canada is staggering. But is it our fault?

We waste enough food every year in Canada to feed a second country. The scope of the problem has finally been measured and it’s immense. But food waste is not what you probably think it is.

How do we track the quantity of food we waste and, more importantly, figure out where it gets wasted? How can we begin to redirect some of that food to people who need it? Are we part of the problem, or is that produce you bought in bulk and let spoil in the fridge nothing more than a drop in the bucket?

GUEST: Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest

