Egypt deports dozens of Sudanese migrants
by Noha Elhennawy, The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 6:22 am EDT
CAIRO — Egypt has deported 79 Sudanese nationals who were trying to cross into Libya to head onward to Europe.
Egyptian officials at the Cairo International Airport say the Sudanese were among dozens of migrants, including Egyptians and citizens of other African countries, who were detained earlier this month in the northwestern city of Marsa Matrouh. It was not clear what happened to the others.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.
Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe after the uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Thousands have perished while making the perilous sea crossing to Europe while others have been detained and abused in Libya by smugglers and armed groups.
Noha Elhennawy, The Associated Press
