Drone sighting closes Frankfurt airport for an hour

Frankfurt’s busy international airport has had to halt flights for an hour after a pilot saw a drone, but has reopened.

An airport spokesman said Thursday the airport was closed down from about 7:20 a.m. until 8:20 a.m. (0520 GMT until 0620 GMT) while German federal police searched for the drone and its operator with a helicopter.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Associated Press

