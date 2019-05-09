Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dozens of passengers rescued from B.C. whale-watching boat off Washington coast
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2019 7:14 pm EDT
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard says dozens of passengers have been rescued from a British Columbia whale-watching boat off the coast of Washington state.
The coast guard says the vessel operators reported on Thursday that they had purposely grounded the boat on Smith Island after taking on water for an unknown reason.
Spokeswoman Amanda Norcross says the coast guard, several other agencies and Good Samaritans responded to help the boat with 45 people on board.
She says initially 30 passengers were placed on a Coast Guard vessel, 11 others were transferred to a Canadian tour company vessel, and other boats were sent to help the remaining passengers.
Norcross says passengers are being taken back to Victoria and four crew members stayed behind on the Eagle Wing Tours vessel to help with the salvage operation.
The tour operator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Canadian Press
