Dispute rises to new level with contempt citation for Barr

WASHINGTON — The legal battle between House Democrats and the Trump administration entered a new phase with the Judiciary Committee voting to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.

As part of the dispute over access to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report, President Donald Trump invoked the principle of executive privilege for the first time. The president claims the right to block lawmakers from the full report on the probe of Russian interference to help Trump in the 2016 election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the next step will be consideration of the contempt citation by the full House.

The chairman of another House committee, the intelligence panel’s Adam Schiff, issued his own subpoena to the Justice Department for the full Mueller report.

Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro And Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press