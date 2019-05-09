Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Descendants reflect on Chinese rail workers 150 years later
by Terry Tang, The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 12:53 am EDT
In this Tuesday, May 7, 2019, photo, Michael Kwan poses for a photograph in Salt Lake City. Kwan can't help but think about what life was like on a daily basis for his great-great-grandfather in the 1860s, working 12-hour days in California's Sierra Nevada mountain range on the Western portion of the Transcontinental Railroad that would reshape the American landscape. Kwan and other Chinese Americans are pushing for these workers some of whom lost their lives to get more than a token mention in history books as several days of celebrations kick off this week in Utah to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the completion Transcontinental Railroad. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
More than a century after Chinese workers helped build a portion of the Transcontinental Railroad, their descendants are pushing for more than a token mention in history.
Members of the Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association are gathering in Utah this week to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the railroad’s completion.
Events include a ceremonial tapping of a spike Thursday in Ogden and a celebration Friday in Promontory Summit, where the final golden spike was hammered in on May 10, 1869.
Association president Michael Kwan says the milestone year has been an opportunity to educate the public about their ancestors and what they endured.
Historians estimate 20,000 Chinese immigrants accounted for 90% of the workforce on the Central Pacific portion of the railroad.
