Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Croatia president points to EU lack of interest in Balkans
by The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 8:41 am EDT
President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci, left, shakes hands with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right as European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini looks on during the Brdo-Brijuni Process Leaders' Meeting in Tirana, Albania, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Brdo-Brijuni Process is an initiative created by Croatia and Slovenia in 2013 to push forward the regional accession into EU. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)
TIRANA, Albania — Croatia’s president has criticized the EU for not taking enough of an interest in what is going on in the Balkans.
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, whose country is a member of the EU, bemoaned “a lack of understanding of the situation in southeast Europe” and also a “lack of interest.”
Other countries in the region, such as Albania and Serbia, are trying to join the bloc but progress has been slow, largely because historical issues partly connected to the wars of the 1990s still need to be solved.
Leaders of Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia met Thursday with Balkan EU members Croatia and Slovenia as well as invitee Poland in the Albanian capital of Tirana to discuss how to co-operate more.
The EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini was also present.