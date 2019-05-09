Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China holds appeal hearing for Canadian sentenced to death
by The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 2:15 am EDT
BEIJING — A Chinese court has held an appeal hearing for a Canadian who was sentenced to death for drug smuggling in a case that has deepened a diplomatic rift between the countries.
No decision was immediately announced after the hearing Thursday morning. Robert Schellenberg was initially sentenced to 15 years in November, only to be handed the death sentence at a hastily scheduled January retrial.
That came after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, at the request of the U.S. in December. Days later, two Canadians were detained in China in apparent retaliation.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Schellenberg’s sentencing in January and accused China of “arbitrarily” applying the death penalty.
The Associated Press
