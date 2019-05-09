Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Chelsea Manning released from jail on contempt charge
by The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 8:50 pm EDT
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning has been released from a northern Virginia jail after a two-month stay for refusing to testify to a grand jury.
Manning was released Thursday from the Alexandria jail after 62 days of confinement on civil contempt charges after she refused to answer questions to a federal grand jury investigating Wikilleaks.
Her lawyers fear her freedom may be short-lived, though. She was released only because the grand jury’s term expired. Before she left the jail, though, she received another subpoena demanding her testimony to a new grand jury on May 16.
Her lawyers say she will again refuse to answer questions and could again face another term of incarceration.
Manning served seven years in a military prison for leaking a trove of documents to Wikileaks.
The Associated Press
