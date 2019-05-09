Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Census: Poverty, race play role in whether parents are alive
by The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 11:36 am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Mother’s Day approaches this Sunday, a new study by the U.S. Census Bureau suggests that the likelihood of having your parents alive as you grow older is linked to poverty, educational attainment, sex and race.
The working paper presented at a conference in March says that fathers tend to die before mothers, and those at the lower end of educational attainment and those experiencing higher rates of poverty are more likely to have a deceased parent in their younger years than others.
The study says blacks tend to experience a parental death earlier in life than people in other racial groups or ethnic backgrounds.
The study came from a socioeconomics survey of 30,000 households, which for the first time asked about parental mortality.
