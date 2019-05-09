Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
California governor to reveal updated spending plan
by Adam Beam, The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 1:09 am EDT
Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses a proposal to eliminate the state sales tax on tampons and diapers in his upcoming state budget during a news conference, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. The tax cuts are part of a "parents' agenda" Newsom is pursuing, and he plans to unveil a revised state budget later this week. Newsom was, accompanied by his wife, first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, second from left, Southern California Democratic Assembly members Lorena Gonzalez, third from left, and Monique Limon, right, (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to reveal a revised plan for how the state should spend its more than $200 billion state budget.
The Democratic governor’s plan will be announced Thursday and kick off weeks of negotiations with lawmakers, who have until June 15 to pass a budget.
His first plan announced in January predicted a $21.5 billion surplus, the state’s largest in 20 years. It could increase after the state received several billion dollars more than predicted in April income taxes.
Newsom’s first spending plan included new investments in schools, welfare and housing. But he also preached discipline, setting aside $13.6 billion in reserve.