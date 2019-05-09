California governor to reveal updated spending plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to reveal a revised plan for how the state should spend its more than $200 billion state budget.

The Democratic governor’s plan will be announced Thursday and kick off weeks of negotiations with lawmakers, who have until June 15 to pass a budget.

His first plan announced in January predicted a $21.5 billion surplus, the state’s largest in 20 years. It could increase after the state received several billion dollars more than predicted in April income taxes.

Newsom’s first spending plan included new investments in schools, welfare and housing. But he also preached discipline, setting aside $13.6 billion in reserve.

__

Associated Press writer Kathleen Ronayne contributed.

Adam Beam, The Associated Press