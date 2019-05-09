Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Betting predictions to be part of Fox Sports analysis
by Wayne Parry, The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 8:27 am EDT
This March 8, 2019 photo shows a gambler making a sports bet at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J. On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Fox Sports announced it is buying nearly 5 percent of The Stars Group, the parent company of PokerStars, and that the two companies will offer sports betting in the fall in the U.S. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Fox Sports viewers tuning in to broadcasts this fall will not only see the game, but also will get betting predictions.
The network announced a partnership Wednesday night with the parent company of the PokerStars online gambling giant.
Fox Sports is buying just under 5% of The Stars Group for about $236 million. Both companies will offer real-money sports betting this fall in states where it is legal and they are licensed.
The Stars Group says it has market access through licensing in 13 states, and is seeking licensing in others.
The network has the option to acquire half of the Stars Group’s U.S. business within 10 years.