Anti-Kurdish protests in east Syria could endanger US plans
by The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 2:03 am EDT
FILE -- In this March 5, 2019 file photo, a member of U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) watches over people who were evacuated out of the last territory held by Islamic State militants, outside Baghouz, Syria. SDF defeated the IS group in March but the Kurdish-led force is now facing protests by local Arab tribesmen in Deir el-Zour province. They are demanding better services, jobs and a bigger role in taking decisions in the predominantly Arab oil-rich and fertile region. (AP Photo/Andrea Rosa, File)
BEIRUT — The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces defeated the Islamic State group in Syria in March, but the Kurdish-led force is now facing protests by local Arab tribesmen in eastern Deir el-Zour province — territory once held by IS.
The protesters are demanding better services, jobs and a bigger role in taking decisions in the predominantly Arab oil-rich and fertile region.
The demonstrations in more than a dozen villages in the eastern province are limited for now, but if they turn to an all-out uprising against the SDF, it could be a blow to Washington and President Donald Trump’s plans to reduce America’s military presence in Syria.
Several rounds of talks between the SDF — founded in 2015 to fight IS — and local officials have so far failed to make progress.