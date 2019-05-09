Loading articles...

Alaska seeks to boost gun background check system reporting

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska lawmakers are considering requiring the courts to review for a federal database system records dating to 1981 for individuals who have been involuntarily committed and would be restricted from owning firearms.

The provision is part of a broader bill on crime and being pushed by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration as a way to prevent future violence or suicides.

A spokesman for the National Rifle Association said the group supports submission of all relevant records to the system.

The provision, if approved, would be an expansion of a 2014 state law requiring the courts to provide to the Department of Public Safety information on involuntary commitments.

That law set out a process by which affected individuals could seek to have their gun rights restored.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.